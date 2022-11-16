Early polls only way out to avert looming default, warns Imran

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday accused the incumbent government of destroying the country’s economy, saying the ‘economy is on verge of default amid rising default risk’.

“Foreign investors will be wary of investing in Pakistan amid rising default risk… I ask those who hatched conspiracy who is responsible for this mess?” he said while addressing a PTI’s long march via video link on Tuesday.

The former PM was referring to Pakistan’s risk of default, measured through the five-year currency default swap (CDS) index, which spiked 4.2 percentage points to a new high at 64.2%, suggesting that the country lacked resources to meet the growing import payments and foreign debt repayments on time.

Pakistan is scheduled to repay $1 billion against a five-year Sukuk (Shariah-compliant bond) maturing on December 5, 2022.

“The default risk is increasing under the incumbent government as country could fail to pay off its external debts.”

Imran said inflation has doubled since the coalition government led by PML-N came to power with all economic indicators including exports, remittances and tax collections are on the decline.

Imran while quoting Pakistan Economic Survey said economy witnessed historic growth during his nearly four-year tenure.

He went on to say that the economy started declining after the incumbent rulers were “imposed” on the country through “conspiracy”.

Reiterating his demand for early elections, the PTI chief said snap poll was the only way forward to steer the country out of crisis.

“Our income is declining as exports and remittances have fallen… so how do we earn to pay off our debts. There is only one way out of this crisis — elections.”

Imran said in case of default, Pakistan will be forced to compromise on its “most important national security element” to avail bailout package from foreign powers.

CHIEF ELECTION COMMISSIONER IS ALLY OF PML-N

The PTI said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is also an ally of the ruling PML-N, while the lack of justice in Pakistan is the cause of the country’s destruction.

Addressing long march participants through video link, he said that the risk of repaying loans to banks was 5% during PTI govt’s tenure that has now exceeds 5.64 percent which means our economy has been devastated.

Imran said that the world is considering Pakistan’s economy as weak due to which it wouldn’t be able to return its debt, adding that now the investors will be afraid of making investments.

Turning his guns towards former PM and PML-N supremo, Imran Khan said Nawaz Sharif would want his cases to be revoked whenever he would appoint an Army Chief.

Nation looking at CJP Bandial for justice in ‘landmark cases’

PTI Chairman Imran Khan called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, saying that the nation was looking at him for justice in three ‘landmark’ cases.

Addressing the Long March participants via video link, the former premier called on CJP Umar Ata Bandial to hear three ‘landmark’ cases: senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder; Senator Azam Swati’s custodial torture; and the Wazirabad FIR issue.

Giving details of the cases, Imran Khan noted that senior journalist Arshad Sharif was threatened and fake cases were registered against him. “He [Sharif] was forced to leave the country and was later killed in Kenya,” he added.

“Senator Azam Swati’s case is also a landmark one. He was taken from home on a tweet and was beaten in front of his family,” the former premier said, adding that the Senator was later stripped naked and tortured.

Imran Khan noted that being a citizen of Pakistan it was his constitutional right to register a first information report (FIR). “However, despite being the former prime minister, I could not register FIR after an assassination attempt,” he added.

Security plan for Imran’s arrival in Rawalpindi

The security plan ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrival in Rawalpindi to lead Azadi March has been finalized on Tuesday.

As per the special security plan finalized for Imran Khan after the gun attack in Wazirabad, more than 6,000 policemen will be deployed for security. Sharpshooters will be deployed at the buildings on the route of the long march convoy, while the march will be monitored through CCTV and drone cameras.

Welcome camps will be established at Murree Road from tomorrow, while special security will surround the container of former prime minister Imran Khan during Azadi March in Rawalpindi.

The caravan which will resume its journey to Islamabad is currently in Jaranwala. After the gun attack, Imran Khan is addressing the participants of the march via video link on daily basis.

New Strategy To Put Pressure On Govt For Early Elections

To send the incumbent government packing, pave way for early elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday developed a new strategy to increase public pressure on the government by accelerating public campaign.

A consultative meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park. The huddle was attended by Punjab Adviser on Home Affairs Umer Sarfraz Cheema, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, Brigadier (r) Musadiq Abbasi and others.

Sources privy to the party said that it was agreed in the meeting to more intensively pursue issues pertaining to early elections, Azam Swati torture case, Arshad Sharif assassination and American cipher.

Sources further said that these issues will be discussed vigorously at every level including public and media. Members of PTI national and provincial assemblies will deliver the party s narrative door-to-door in their respective constituencies. It has also been agreed to highlight inflation, failed economic policies of the government.

“Tasks will also be given to Union Councils across Punjab for Rawalpindi in the “Haqiqi Azadi March”,” sources said and added public pressure will be increased to force the government to hold early elections.