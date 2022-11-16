Drone crash near Orange Line station sounds alarm

LAHORE: A remote-controlled drone crashed near an Orange Line train terminal at the Thoker Niaz Baig neighbourhood of Lahore on Wednesday, sounding alarm bells for the police whether the machine carried any explosive material.

The police brought in the bomb disposal squad who cleared the device after a thorough check-up, noting it did not contain any explosive material.

The police, however, found a camera was installed under the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The police seized the drone and launched an investigation to ascertain from where it has taken off and for what purpose.

The chief of Lahore police also took notice of the incident, directing the Saddar Superintendent of Police (SP) to investigate the matter and present a report.