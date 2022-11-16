NATIONAL

Drone crash near Orange Line station sounds alarm

By Staff Report
BETHPAGE, NEW YORK - MAY 07: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was altered to obscure personal information). A drone and airplane share the sky over Bethpage State Park on May 7, 2020 in Bethpage, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

LAHORE: A remote-controlled drone crashed near an Orange Line train terminal at the Thoker Niaz Baig neighbourhood of Lahore on Wednesday, sounding alarm bells for the police whether the machine carried any explosive material.

The police brought in the bomb disposal squad who cleared the device after a thorough check-up, noting it did not contain any explosive material.

The police, however, found a camera was installed under the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The police seized the drone and launched an investigation to ascertain from where it has taken off and for what purpose.

The chief of Lahore police also took notice of the incident, directing the Saddar Superintendent of Police (SP) to investigate the matter and present a report.

