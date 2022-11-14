NATIONAL

SC questions link between fundamental rights breach and NAB amendments

By APP
375721 10: The exterior of Pakistan's Supreme Court gleams with white marble February 2000 in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Liaison)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday heard Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government.

A three-member SC bench comprising of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz remarked that the NAB amendments made the trial so difficult that corruption could not be proved.

PTI’s lawyer Khawaja Haris contended that if all NAB cases were sent to accountability courts, several suspects would be acquitted of all charges. The acquittal of corrupt persons had directly affected the fundamental rights of the people, he asserted.

Upon this, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial, while addressing Imran Khan’s lawyer, said that he “finds” a new point in the case after every weekend.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah inquired how fundamental human rights were being directly violated by the NAB amendments. He asked whether any person could file a petition against the passage of budget by the Assembly.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked if the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had given tax exemption to someone, would it be a violation of basic human rights.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that there was a benchmark of (acceptable) law, below which there was lawlessness, adding that they all agree that there should be a law of accountability.

He said the United Nations’ Anti-Corruption convention was very clear in this regard. He asked could Pakistan “transpose” UN conventions into its laws.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that the United Nations Convention on Persons with Disabilities was not part of the Constitution of Pakistan. He asked should the court start ordering Parliament to legislate on international conventions? In this way, the international convention itself would be called the Constitution of Pakistan, he added.

He said that courts could interfere with laws made by the executive when they conflict with the constitution.

Justice Ijaz said that the rights of the people would be affected due to corruption of public money.

Khawaja Haris said that many cases of FIA were transferred to NAB without any legal procedure.

Justice Ijaz said that laws should be in accordance with international standards. There was no country in the world that supported corruption, he added.

He said that he did not find any solid reason for the amendments in the old NAB’s act. It was the function of the court to determine the standard of law, he added.

Justice Ijaz remarked that even keeping an extra buffalo was an accountable act in Hazrat Umar’s (R.A) time. Corruption should be made such a painful crime that no one dares to commit it, he added.

He said that this could be proved that the NAB amendments were made maliciously and to benefit certain individuals.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that he did not agree that the court set the legal standard. The legal standard was determined by the constitution, not the court, he added.

He asked if there were no laws on corruption, then the court could ask to create them. He asked how could it be that the recent NAB amendments were null and void and the old law came into force automatically?

Imran Khan’s lawyer said that the corrupt accused were sitting happily at home after being acquitted with the current NAB amendments.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that here people were sitting in their houses even after sabotaging the constitution.

He asked was any proven corrupt criminal acquitted after NAB amendments?

Justice Ijaz remarked that corruption charges were now being waived off with the NAB amendments.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked when it was not proved after the trial whether a person was corrupt or not, how the fundamental rights were affected.

Justice Ijaz said that after the NAB amendments, the trial had been made so difficult that corruption could not be proved.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till November 17.

Previous articleDar working on plan for effective, result-driven visit to Afghanistan 
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Dar working on plan for effective, result-driven visit to Afghanistan 

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar has directed various ministries to prepare a comprehensive plan for making an effective and result-driven...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese embassy adjusts to Covid-19 testing requirements for inbound travelers

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has relaxed its conditions for travellers visiting China by requesting all passengers visiting China from Pakistan to submit a...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP faces shortfall of Rs81bn for flood-hit areas rehabilitation program

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is facing a shortage of more than Rs81 billion - half of the funds - required for the rehabilitation of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal fumes at Sindh govt for its slow post-flood efforts

KARACHI: Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed his ire over the slow pace of post-flood relief efforts by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI to file petition in Supreme Court over Wazirabad gun attack

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will file a petition in the Supreme Court for registering an FIR of the Wazirabad gun attack on Imran Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Heyday for Pak-China ties after 20th CPC congress

LAHORE: A first of its kind gathering of league of Pakistani scholars and Chinese diplomats jointly subscribed the outcomes of recently concluded 20th CPC...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Lavrov ‘in good health’ after hospital checks on G20 summit eve

Denpasar, Indonesia: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in good health after two health checks at a hospital in Bali, an Indonesian health ministry...

Bilawal fumes at Sindh govt for its slow post-flood efforts

PTI to file petition in Supreme Court over Wazirabad gun attack

Heyday for Pak-China ties after 20th CPC congress

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.