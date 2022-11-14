NATIONAL

Industrialists urge PM, CM to intervene as SSGC halts gas supply to industries

By Staff Report

KARACHI: With the advent of the winter season, the gas crisis seems to have worsened as the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) halted gas supply to industries across Karachi.

“In adherence to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) gas load management plan, that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the priority list, it has been decided to suspend gas supply to all general industries from November 15 to February 28, 2023,” a statement issued by the gas company read.

It said the decision is aimed to meet the rising demand of domestic customers in Sindh and Balochistan. It is pertinent to mention here that all CNG stations in Sindh have already been shut down for two-and-half months due to gas shortage.

INDUSTRIAL ASSOCIATION REJECTS GAS HALT, URGE PM, CM TO INTERVENE

Meanwhile, Industrial Association of Pakistan on Sunday rejected the notice of no gas supply to industries.

According to details, the Industrial Association of Pakistan rejected the government’s notice to not supply gas to industries in the winter season. The association would urge the federal government to find ways to provide gas to industries, President Karachi Chamber said.

Vice President Javed Balwani said that the Prime Mnister and Chief Minister should intervene and save Karachi’s industries from closure. The government has not considered any recommendation given by the Industrialists committee, Faisal Mueez said.

The committee had recommended shifting load management to a circular basis so industries are not shut completely. It is not clear how export-oriented industries would be provided gas in winter, Javed Balwani said.

The association said that they reject the policy of gas load shedding.

Javed Balwani said that the gas supply is 34% while the industries are getting only 18%(721 mmcft) gas supply.

A statement issued by the gas company read “In adherence to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) gas load management plan, that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the priority list, it has been decided to suspend gas supply to all general industries from November 15 to February 28, 2023.”

Previous articleThe names in the FIR
Next articleCustoms confiscated vehicles go missing from warehouse
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Customs confiscated vehicles go missing from warehouse

ISLAMABAD: A gap between customs seizures and warehouse stock of vehicles has emerged in the warehouse of the directorate of custom intelligence, Lahore pointing...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP yet to receive its share under NFC in past 28 months

PESHAWAR: During the past 28 months, the federal government has been paying an average of Rs1 billion per month to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government...
Read more
NATIONAL

It’s time for judiciary to stand with nation, Imran urges CJP

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial “to stand with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dar says US can’t stop Pakistan from purchasing Russian oil

ISLAMABAD: What is being described as putting up a brave face, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday claimed that the US cannot stop...
Read more
NATIONAL

Business community lauds natural gas rationing for domestic consumers

LAHORE: Appreciating the judicious decision of natural gas rationing for domestic consumers, the business community has urged the government to make this prudent decision...
Read more
NATIONAL

Conspiracies of Imran ‘exposed’: Abbasi

HAVELIAN: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday said the "conspiracies hatched by Imran Khan have been exposed before the people...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Industrialists urge PM, CM to intervene as SSGC halts gas supply...

KARACHI: With the advent of the winter season, the gas crisis seems to have worsened as the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) halted...

The names in the FIR

KP yet to receive its share under NFC in past 28 months

It’s time for judiciary to stand with nation, Imran urges CJP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.