Industrialists urge PM, CM to intervene as SSGC halts gas supply to industries

KARACHI: With the advent of the winter season, the gas crisis seems to have worsened as the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) halted gas supply to industries across Karachi.

“In adherence to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) gas load management plan, that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the priority list, it has been decided to suspend gas supply to all general industries from November 15 to February 28, 2023,” a statement issued by the gas company read.

It said the decision is aimed to meet the rising demand of domestic customers in Sindh and Balochistan. It is pertinent to mention here that all CNG stations in Sindh have already been shut down for two-and-half months due to gas shortage.

INDUSTRIAL ASSOCIATION REJECTS GAS HALT, URGE PM, CM TO INTERVENE

Meanwhile, Industrial Association of Pakistan on Sunday rejected the notice of no gas supply to industries.

According to details, the Industrial Association of Pakistan rejected the government’s notice to not supply gas to industries in the winter season. The association would urge the federal government to find ways to provide gas to industries, President Karachi Chamber said.

Vice President Javed Balwani said that the Prime Mnister and Chief Minister should intervene and save Karachi’s industries from closure. The government has not considered any recommendation given by the Industrialists committee, Faisal Mueez said.

The committee had recommended shifting load management to a circular basis so industries are not shut completely. It is not clear how export-oriented industries would be provided gas in winter, Javed Balwani said.

The association said that they reject the policy of gas load shedding.

Javed Balwani said that the gas supply is 34% while the industries are getting only 18%(721 mmcft) gas supply.

