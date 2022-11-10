Imran Khan attack: PTI moves court for registration of FIR

WAZIRABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved a sessions court in Wazirabad over registration of a first information report (FIR) of attack on former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan during long march.

According to details, PTI leader Zubair Niazi has filed a petition in Wazirabad Sessions Court over the registration of first information report (FIR) of attack on Imran Khan during party’s long march.

Zubair Niazi, in the petition, noted that the former prime minister suffered bullet wounds during the attack, which also claimed a life. “The party had formally requested the police to register a case, but no action was taken,” he added.

The petitioner pointed that that the police did not register the FIR of the incident for several days. “Instead of acting on the party’s request, the police registered a case on their own complaint,” the petition added.

The petition termed the police’s step a ‘violation of the law’, urging the court to direct the law enforcement agency to register the case.