KP govt approves schemes worth more than Rs. 157 Billion

Peshawar: The special meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved schemes worth more than Rs. 157 Billion.

The approval was accorded under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Shahab Ali Shah.

Upon the special directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Mahmood Khan multiple projects of hospital upgradations have been approved across the province.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments. The forum approved 80 projects/ schemes pertaining to C&W, Irrigation, Local Government, Health, Agriculture and Public Health Engineering for the uplift of the province.

Approved projects include construction, improvement and rehabilitation of water supply and sanitation schemes in Tehsil Baizai & Batkhela ,District Malakand in Public Health Engineering Sector, Qabail Led Development Programme, drinking water supply schemes and execution of Rural Work Program in newly merged districts and sub-divisions in Local Government sector, construction of hostel external & internal electrification and gas, firefighting system lump sum, plumbing works, development charges and detail supervision in Establishment and Administration Sector, feasibility study, detailed engineering design and construction of dualization of road from Indus Highway to Bannu City 26 km, Black Topping of 10 Km road from Emmar Reghazi Via Speen Mazak, Kachara to Trey Faridai via Khaldy and onward, Tehsil Sararogha, district South Waziristan, construction of flyover at Shewa Adda District Swabi, construction and rehabilitation of roads in District Nowshera,construction of bridge over river Kabul on Swabi Jehangira Road, feasibility study and detailed engineering design for construction of inter district 25 km road from Torghar to Buner District, construction of black top road from Darazinda to Danishabad Sub Division D.I.Khan, construction of 7Kms road Sarrarogha road to Bilal Abad Heabat Khel Sub Division Sara Rogha South Waziristan, construction of 12 km road from Band Khel to Habib Koroona via Tabay and Zangara Sout Waziristan in Roads Sector , Provision of equipment and repairs and renovations for Category-C Hospital Wari Dir Upper and RHC Nehag Bandai Dir Upper, establishment of safe blood transfusion Centers in Bannu, Mardan and Kohat, reconstruction of civil hospital, Muzafar Kot at District Kurram, establishment of paraplegic center with provision of wards, OPD, GYM, private rooms and office for comprehensive physical rehabilitation of people with stroke and closed head injuries at Malakand Division, Swat, Up-Gradation of RHC Deolai to Category-D hospital and BHU Dherai, and Rangmala to RHC Level, and construction of RHC Beha and RHC Gowalarai District Swat, and construction of BHU Elum Buner, top-up for Sehat Card reserve fund for inclusion of bone marrow transplant & other diseases in Health Sector, revamping of drainage system and construction of flood protection works, bridges and CPR in district Swabi, rehabilitation of irrigation and drainage system and flood protection works in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Irrigation Sector, establishment of Agriculture Complex on agriculture land at Upper Swat, characterization of Cattle Genetic Resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Genetic Markers & Molecular Techniques in Agriculture Sector, Establishment of Police Lines Ghalanai Mohmand. Land Acquisition under the project establishment of police lines Ghalanai Mohmand and Shakas, construction of command and control center for ababeel force, construction of district complex and offices in Upper Swat and district judicial complex Kohat in Home Sector, reconstruction of damaged Schools under FIP in sub-division Dara Adam Khel, District Kohat, Hassan khel, District Peshawar and District Kurram(Package1 and 2) in Elementary and Secondary Education sector, Sub-Scheme feasibility study for the identification of impediments, river related issues, remedies & establishment of River Protection Authority in Hazara & Malakand Division under integrated public sector management improvement in Malakand Division, Regional Infrastructure Fund for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa II for Improving Resilient Resource Management in Cities in Rural Development Sector etc.