Sharif condemns killing of former top Balochistan judge

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has “strongly condemned” the assassination of Noor Muhammad Meskanzai, former chief justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC), who was gunned down in Kharan town, some 220 kilometres from Khuzdar district of the province, on Friday evening.

Meskanzai, 66, was attacked while offering prayer at a mosque near his residence. His brother-in-law, Mumtaz Ahmed, was also critically wounded when gunmen targeted them from outside the building.

Late at night, proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif expressed sympathy and condoled with the family and heirs of the late judge.

I strongly condemn the assassination of Justice M. Noor Meskanzai, former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court & Federal Shariat Court in Kharan. Balochistan govt should use all resources to arrest killers & bring them to justice. I send my condolences to the bereaved family. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 15, 2022

He said the aim of the attack was to spread chaos and frighten the people. He vowed that the people and institutions of Pakistan would eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Sharif also paid tribute to the late judge for his services in the field of law and justice.

He also served as the 17th chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court from May 2019 to May 2022 and authored the landmark judgement that declared the Riba-based banking system against the religion of Islam.