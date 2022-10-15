All eyes on Sunday by-election on 11 seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised arrangements to hold by-elections in 11 constituencies — eight of the National Assembly and three of the Punjab Assembly — on Sunday.

The by-polls are being held in three provinces — on three seats of National and as many of the provincial assembly in Punjab, three National Assembly seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two National Assembly seats of Sindh.

The National Assembly constituencies are in Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Malir, Korangi, Karachi, and Multan cities, whereas, the provincial constituencies are in Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar, and Khanewal.

A total of 101 candidates — 52 in Punjab, 33 in Sindh and 16 in KP — from various political parties and independents are taking part in the vote. For this purpose, 1,434 polling stations are established in Punjab, 979 in KP, and 340 in Karachi.

Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), is trying his luck on seven out of eight National Assembly seats up for grabs.

The staff, polling material, ballot papers, and polling bags are being delivered to their respective polling stations on Saturday with complete security, the ECP said. All presiding officers (POs) will arrive at their polling stations and set up polling booths by Saturday evening, it added.

Concerned officials in Karachi, Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad are monitoring the process of delivery of polling materials from a dedicated control room.

Separate control rooms have been established at central and provincial levels to promptly resolve election-related complaints and impediments in the conduct of elections.

Meanwhile, the chief election commissioner (CEC) has written to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh chief secretaries, and inspector generals of police to provide comprehensive security to polling staff, candidates, and political parties.