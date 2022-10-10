NATIONAL

Pakistan repatriates 19,000 nationals out of 32,000 imprisoned abroad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 19,000 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad have been repatriated from different countries from out of a total of 32,000 nationals imprisoned currently in various countries, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Hussain Tariq told National Assembly.

Replying to the question of Shams Un Nisa, he said recently 21 Pakistanis imprisoned in India have been repatriated to the country.

Pakistani Missions abroad were continuously engaged with the respective local governments to facilitate Pakistani prisoners in the best possible manner. He said a sum of $3,000 to $ 5,000 per person has been allocated for each Pakistani imprisoned abroad under Pakistan Community Welfare and Education Fund (PCW&EF) to provide them legal assistance and other services.    The Pakistan Community Welfare and Education Fund (PCW&EF), being administered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was utilized to extend legal assistance to Pakistanis imprisoned abroad, including payment of lawyers fees, fines and const of repatriation of destitute Pakistani prisoners.

Pakistani missions provide legal assistance to Pakistani prisoners on need basis. The assistance includes hiring of lawyers, payment of lawyers’ fee, hiring of  law firms and provision of translator for cases.  Some countries provide facility of interpreters/translators and lawyers to all prisoners on their own, whereas in other countries was for provision of legal assistance, all efforts were made for provision of effective assistance.

Pakistan missions also reach out to prisoners/detainees on occasion like Independence Day as well as on Eid holidays. During such visits, prisoners were provided items of daily use. Missions also initiate mercy petitions in the royal courts of the host countries on behalf of the convicted prisoners. Besides Pakistan missions extend all possible assistance to the families of the prisoners in terms of arranging their telephonic call and to facilitate them to visit the prisoners in prison.

Staff Report

