MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh Governor

KARACHI: MQM- Pakistan’s Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori was sworn in as 34th Sindh Governor in a simple ceremony held at Governor house here on Monday.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Mr. Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh administered the oath to the newly-appointed Governor.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, ministers and other high level officials attended the ceremony. The new Governor Kamran Tessori on the occasion said that he would take the issues of the province to the forums concerned for their resolution.

He thanked for trusting him and said that he would try his best to live up to expectations. He also received felicitations after formally becoming the Governor of Sindh.