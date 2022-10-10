NATIONAL

MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh Governor

By Staff Report

KARACHI: MQM- Pakistan’s Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori was sworn in as 34th Sindh Governor in a simple ceremony held at Governor house here on Monday.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Mr. Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh administered the oath to the newly-appointed Governor.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, ministers and other high level officials attended the ceremony. The new Governor Kamran Tessori on the occasion said that he would take the issues of the province to the forums concerned for their resolution.

He thanked for trusting him and said that he would try his best to live up to expectations. He also received felicitations after formally becoming the Governor of Sindh.

Previous articlePakistan repatriates 19,000 nationals out of 32,000 imprisoned abroad
Next articleECC defers wheat support price decision due to food inflation threat
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECC defers wheat support price decision due to food inflation threat

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has deferred the decision on the support price of Wheat Crop for fiscal year 2022-23...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan repatriates 19,000 nationals out of 32,000 imprisoned abroad

ISLAMABAD: As many as 19,000 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad have been repatriated from different countries from out of a total of 32,000 nationals imprisoned currently...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dr Alvi distances from Imran Khan’s ‘US conspiracy’ theory

-- Says COAS statement of not allowing anyone destabilise system is in line with Constitution -- Doesn't agree with Khan's view that army shouldn't be...
Read more
NATIONAL

ACE team again fails to arrest Sanaullah, says capital police ‘refused to cooperate’

ISLAMABAD: A team of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) returned empty-handed on Monday citing a "lack of cooperation" from the Islamabad police despite a fresh...
Read more
NATIONAL

42nd PARA Central meet concludes amid two new national records

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) attended Closing Ceremony of the 42nd Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army contingent leaves for Qatar to provide security during FIFA World Cup

RAWALPINDI: A contingent of the Pakistan Army left for Qatar on Monday to assist the Qatari government in security duties during the upcoming FIFA...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh Governor

KARACHI: MQM- Pakistan's Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori was sworn in as 34th Sindh Governor in a simple ceremony held at Governor house here on...

Pakistan repatriates 19,000 nationals out of 32,000 imprisoned abroad

Dr Alvi distances from Imran Khan’s ‘US conspiracy’ theory

ACE team again fails to arrest Sanaullah, says capital police ‘refused to cooperate’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.