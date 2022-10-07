Rallies, protests, public gatherings banned on roads from Saidu to Mingora

SWAT: A complete ban has been imposed on holding rallies, protests, meetings, and public gatherings on roads and main squares from Saidu Sharif to Mingora.

The order was issued by Swat District Magistrate Junaid Khan, following a host of public complaints being received on a daily basis that the Saidu Sharif to Mingora road remains blocked due to rallies, protests, processions, and public gatherings. Due to this common people and hospital patients and school-going children have to face problems. The order said that the general public, political workers, and students block roads, and squares, which causes problems for the public, patients, and students, so it cannot be allowed in this area. The ban will remain in place for 60 days and violators will be prosecuted under Section 188 PPC, the order said.

On the other hand, a civil society demonstration against terrorist activities was held in Tehsil Khwazakhela of Swat.

Apart from leaders and activists of various political parties, lawyers also participated in the demonstration.

Addressing the demonstration at Khwazakhela Chowk, the speakers said that they will not tolerate any more unrest in Swat and the government and law enforcement agencies should play a role to maintain law and order situation in the area.

The speakers demanded that immediate and effective action should be taken against the armed persons present in the area and ensure safety of people’s lives and property.