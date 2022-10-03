ECC takes up wheat import agenda via Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD: In order to materialize import of wheat via Gwadar Port, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has finally taken up the agenda of importing wheat from Gwadar Port in its 11-point plan list, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

ECC is Federal Institution responsible to authorize key economic initiative in Pakistan.

As per the agenda list, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) has proposed to allow Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to award the contract of imported wheat, initially for three smaller vessels not exceeding 40,000 MT tonnage, for berthing at Gwadar Seaport.

The summary presented by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding the import of wheat through the Gwadar seaport was deferred by ECC in its last meeting. However, it was incorporated in the agenda for the meeting later.

Wheat imports via Gwadar promises to usher in a new era of business, commerce and trade vibrancy at Gwadar port.

GPA official dubbed the readiness to import wheat through Gwadar port a new milestone saying wheat import will spur up trade activities in Gwadar. “It will also boost up employability as when bustling activity will get underway, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled man force will be required to handle the entire scale of work,” he added.

In 2020, the federal government already allowed the import of wheat at the Gwadar port and onward transit to Afghanistan through bonded carriers-insured and sealable trucks having a tracking device.

The Ministry of Commerce (MoC), on the request of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), the Gwadar International Terminals Limited and other stakeholders, issued an Office Memorandum (MO) titled ‘Implementation of the import and export policy orders through shipping procedure and instructions for operationalisation of the Gwadar Port’.