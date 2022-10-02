NATIONAL

8m families in Punjab to benefit from ‘Ehsaas Rashan Program’

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environment Muhammad Basharat Raja said on Sunday that ‘Ehsaas Rashan Program’ had been launched in the province and eight million families would be provided edible items on concessional rates under the initiative.

According to official sources here, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had approved an hefty amount of Rs 100 billion for the program. He said that low-income people could easily get edible items from the local grocery shops in a respectful manner.

He said that citizens could get their registration done by sending their computerised national identity card (CNIC) numbers on 8123.

Muhammad Basharat Raja said that the Punjab government would also get a bill approved for ‘Kafaalat’ of those living below the poverty line.

Staff Report

