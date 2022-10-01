FBR surpasses first quarter tax target

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue exceeded its first quarter revenue target and collected Rs1.635 trillion from July to September this year.

The Federal Finance minister on Friday night announced that FBR has not only met the tax target of September but also the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

He said that FBR collected Rs 685 billion in September which is equal to the set target.

Similarly, the tax department has also collected Rs1.635 trillion against the target of Rs1.609 trillion from July to September this year, he added.

He also said that FBR has also disbursed Rs84 billion refunds in the first quarter whereas it disbursed Rs62 billion during the first quarter of last fiscal year.

Finance minister also announced an extension in filing tax returns for another one month.

We have received a number of requests from the business community and the flood has also ravaged the country so we are extending the date of filing tax returns till October 31, 2022, he added.