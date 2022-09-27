Over 2,000 development schemes underway in south Punjab: ACS

MULTAN: The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar said that work on more than 2,000 development projects was underway at a cost of Rs 240 billion in south Punjab.

He said the projects include 1,548 ongoing and 443 new schemes.

He was addressing a review meeting regarding Annual Development Programme (ADP) in south Punjab at his office here on Tuesday.

The ACS asked all the secretaries to closely monitor the projects for completion within the stipulated time period and to ensure hundred percent utilization of the released funds.

He instructed them not to compromise on the high quality of construction work and to follow the guidelines of the government regarding the development projects.

The meeting was informed during briefing that work was ongoing in 541 projects in Multan, 439 in Bahawalpur and 502 projects in DG Khan division.

Secretary Education Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Secretary Services Nausheen Malik, Secretary Livestock Nasir Jamal Hotiana, Secretary Board of Revenue Tanveer Iqbal Tabasum, Secretary Forests Sarfraz Magsi, Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel and Secretary Health Muhammad Iqbal attended the meeting, while Secretary P&D Aftab Pirzada briefed the meeting about the projects.