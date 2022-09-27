Sports

American mountaineer Hilaree Nelson missing on Manaslu mountain in Nepal

By AFP
Mountain Climbing and Skiing: Scenic portrait of ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson skiing during photo shoot on Lake Tahoe. Nelson and Jim Morrison climbed Mt. Lhotse and made the first ski descent down the 27,940 foot peak, the fourth highest in the world. Truckee, CA 12/29/2019 CREDIT: Donald Miralle (Photo by Donald Miralle /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X163116 TK1 )

WASHINGTON: Renowned US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on Nepal’s Manaslu mountain, on the same day that an avalanche killed a Nepali climber on the same peak, expedition organisers and officials said Tuesday.

Nelson was skiing down Manaslu after having successfully summited the world’s eighth-highest mountain with her partner Jim Morrison on Monday.

“She had an accident yesterday as she was descending shortly after her summit. We are trying to get clarity on what happened,” Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, told AFP.

On the same day, an avalanche hit between Camps 3 and 4 on the 8,163-metre (26,781-foot) mountain, killing a Nepali climber and injuring a dozen others, the government’s tourism department said.

The death was the first confirmed casualty of the autumn climbing season in Nepal.

Constant rain and snow have been a challenge for the 404 paying climbers attempting to reach the summit of Manaslu this year, and bad weather was also hampering rescue efforts, with helicopters unable to fly on Monday due to the conditions.

Ghimire said that the weather had improved on Tuesday and a helicopter was headed to the site of Nelson’s accident.

Morrison safely reached base camp and was accompanying the search and rescue team, Ghimire added.

“I haven’t felt as sure-footed on Manaslu as I have on a past adventure into the thin atmosphere of the high Himalaya,” Nelson said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“These past weeks have tested my resilience in new ways.”

The 49-year-old has had a career spanning two decades and is described as “the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation” in a profile on sponsor North Face’s website.

In 2012, she became the first woman to summit the highest mountain in the world, Everest, and its adjacent Lhotse within 24 hours.

Six years later, she returned to Lhotse and made the first ski descent of the mountain, which earned her the National Geographic Adventurer of the Year award.

Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks and foreign climbers that flock to its mountains are a major source of revenue for the country.

The industry was almost completely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but the country reopened its peaks to mountaineers last year.

Previous articleBoost climate action or we’ll see you in court, activists tell governments
Next articleImran secures bail extension over violation of administrative authority
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

China gifts World Cup giant pandas to Qatar

DOHA: China announced it will give Qatar two giant pandas to mark the World Cup being held in the Gulf state. China's ambassador to Doha,...
Read more
Sports

English T-20 cricket team reaches provincial capital amid tight security

LAHORE: Capital City Police Chief Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Monday welcomed the England T-20 Cricket squad to the provincial capital and vowed...
Read more
Sports

Murray backs Federer as future Laver Cup captain

LONDON: Andy Murray has backed Roger Federer as a future Laver Cup captain after Bjorn Borg indicated the sixth edition in Vancouver next year could be...
Read more
Sports

Haris reveals his plan to bowl landmark 19th over against England

LAHORE: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bowled an exceptional 19th over in the fourth T20I against England while defending 167. The right-arm pacer changed the complexion...
Read more
Sports

Usman Qadir improving, likely to play on Wednesday

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir injured his thumb as he grabbed a blinder in the fourth T20I to send dangerous Alex Hales back to the pavilion. Mohammad...
Read more
Sports

India’s Deepti says Dean ‘warned’ before Mankad run-out

NEW DELHI: India's Deepti Sharma on Monday said the team repeatedly warned England tailender Charlie Dean for backing up at the non-striker's end before...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Dasti arrested

ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested Jamshed Ahmad Dasti, a former MP and chairman of Awami Raj Party (ARP), from Rawalpindi in a case of...

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Pakistan-India relations

Reforms ordered by Punjab ombudsman increase PHA revenue by 120pc

Four militants killed in Quetta: police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.