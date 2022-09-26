World

US warns Russia of ‘castastrophic’ consequences of nuclear strike

By AFP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 02, 2021 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC. - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal next week, where he will discuss ending the Covid-19 pandemic and battling climate change, his spokesman said on November 11, 2021. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

WASHINGTON: The United States has warned Russia privately of “catastrophic” consequences if it uses nuclear weapons as part of the Ukraine invasion, top US officials said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear arms in a speech Wednesday in which he announced the mobilization of reservists following Ukrainian gains on the ground.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview broadcast Sunday, confirmed reports that the United States has sent private warnings to Russia to steer clear of nuclear war.

“We have been very clear with the Russians publicly, and, as well as privately, to stop the loose talk about nuclear weapons,” Blinken told the CBS News program “60 Minutes” in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“It’s very important that Moscow hear from us and know from us that the consequences would be horrific. And we’ve made that very clear,” Blinken said.

“Any use of nuclear weapons would have catastrophic effects for, of course, the country using them, but for many others as well.”

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, said in a separate interview Sunday that the United States has warned Russia at “very high levels” of “catastrophic consequences” for using nuclear arms.

‘Scare the whole world’

The United States and its allies would “respond decisively,” Sullivan said on CBS‘s “Face the Nation.”

“We have been clear and specific about what that will entail.”

Russia and the United States are the world’s largest nuclear weapons powers, but separate from the threats of planetary destruction, Russian military doctrine permits the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield to force an enemy to retreat.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, asked during a news conference Saturday at the United Nations about Putin’s comments, said only that Moscow’s doctrine “is an open document.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky told “Face the Nation” that Putin’s veiled nuclear threat “could be a reality,” saying Russian military activity at nuclear power plants in Ukraine are “the first steps of his nuclear blackmail.”

“He wants to scare the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader said of Putin.

“I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat. We need to keep putting pressure on him and not allow him to continue,” Zelensky added.

No country has used nuclear weapons on the battlefield except the United States in 1945, when it destroyed the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing more than 200,000 people. Imperial Japan surrendered days later, ending World War II.

Previous articleDeeply divisive Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ hits Netflix
Next articleArmy helicopter crashes near Quetta, killing six
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Deeply divisive Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ hits Netflix

PARIS: Destined to be one of the most divisive films of the year, Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" finally lands on Netflix on Wednesday after...
Read more
World

Police clash with protestors outside Iran embassies in London, Paris

LONDON: Police clashed with demonstrators trying to reach Iran's embassies in London and Paris on Sunday. French police used tear gas and employed anti-riot tactics...
Read more
World

‘It is time for UN to come to Kashmiris’ rescue in IIOJK’

ISLAMABAD: It is high time for the United Nations (UN) to show that it is not a toothless organization and come to the Kashmiris'...
Read more
World

Moscow pledges ‘full protection’ to any areas annexed by Russia

Russia has sought to defend its seven-month old war at the United Nations, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying that regions of Ukraine where...
Read more
World

23 dead after boat sinks in Bangladesh: police

Dhaka: At least 23 people were killed and several dozen more were missing on Sunday after a boat capsized in a river in Bangladesh,...
Read more
World

‘Go Back to India’ trend haunts Indians in Europe, Gulf States and US

WASHINGTON: Hatred against Indians is massively increasing in Europe, the Arab world and the United States as a result of racist Hindutva agenda being...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.