World

Deeply divisive Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ hits Netflix

By AFP
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Ana de Armas attends Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

PARIS: Destined to be one of the most divisive films of the year, Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” finally lands on Netflix on Wednesday after more than a decade of a troubled production.

While there is almost universal praise for the visceral lead performance by Ana de Armas, critics cannot agree whether the uncompromising, nearly three-hour film is an artistic tour de force or another cruel layer of exploitation perpetrated against the 20th-century icon.

For ID magazine, “Blonde” is “guttural, instinctive, anguished filmmaking that bends space, time, and every cinematic tool at its disposal in service of attaining emotional truth”.

Or viewers might take the position of the New Yorker’s Richard Brody, who called it “ridiculously vulgar”, seeing the endless torment that Monroe experiences on-screen as “a special kind of directorial sadism”.

There are certainly no punches being pulled by Australian director Andrew Dominik in his adaptation of the hit semi-fictional book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

From the trauma of a mentally unstable and violent mother, through her rape at the hands of a studio boss, to a particularly sordid scene with president John F Kennedy, Monroe’s life is depicted as one of relentless abuse and anguish.

Dominik spent 11 years trying to get the film made, and has credited the #MeToo movement against sexual assault with finally generating interest in the story — though he reportedly fought long and hard with Netflix over long running time and graphic scenes.

Armas told reporters at the Venice Film Festival, where the film premiered this month, that she had to go to “uncomfortable, dark and vulnerable” places for the role.

“She was all I thought about, all I dreamed about, all I could talk about. She was with me, and it was beautiful,” she said.

The crew filmed in the real locations where Monroe was born and died, with Dominik saying the shoot “took on elements of a seance”.

‘Sense of awe’

It is a star-making turn for Armas, who worked for months with a vocal coach to overcome her Cuban accent and find a voice that could express Monroe’s character as well as her own unique intonations.

“On the first day of filming, I went home with this sense of awe that I had the privilege of actually working with Marilyn Monroe,” co-star Adrien Brody, who plays husband Arthur Miller, said in Venice.

Dominik’s films have often proved divisive.

Many saw his previous biopic, “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” starring Brad Pitt, who serves as a producer on “Blonde”, as a poetic masterpiece, but just as many found it dull and pretentious, and it flopped at the box office.

Dominik is unlikely to be bothered, however.

“Blonde” is “a demanding movie,” he told Screen Daily. “If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the f—ing audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office.”

NPR were among several outlets saying the film is “an exercise in exploitation, not empathy”.

But Vogue said a lot of the initial shock may fade over time.

“History will be kind to ‘Blonde’, a Hollywood biopic in real anarchy mode… (which) in time, could be considered a masterpiece.”

Previous articlePolice clash with protestors outside Iran embassies in London, Paris
Next articleUS warns Russia of ‘castastrophic’ consequences of nuclear strike
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US warns Russia of ‘castastrophic’ consequences of nuclear strike

WASHINGTON: The United States has warned Russia privately of "catastrophic" consequences if it uses nuclear weapons as part of the Ukraine invasion, top US...
Read more
World

Police clash with protestors outside Iran embassies in London, Paris

LONDON: Police clashed with demonstrators trying to reach Iran's embassies in London and Paris on Sunday. French police used tear gas and employed anti-riot tactics...
Read more
World

‘It is time for UN to come to Kashmiris’ rescue in IIOJK’

ISLAMABAD: It is high time for the United Nations (UN) to show that it is not a toothless organization and come to the Kashmiris'...
Read more
World

Moscow pledges ‘full protection’ to any areas annexed by Russia

Russia has sought to defend its seven-month old war at the United Nations, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying that regions of Ukraine where...
Read more
World

23 dead after boat sinks in Bangladesh: police

Dhaka: At least 23 people were killed and several dozen more were missing on Sunday after a boat capsized in a river in Bangladesh,...
Read more
World

‘Go Back to India’ trend haunts Indians in Europe, Gulf States and US

WASHINGTON: Hatred against Indians is massively increasing in Europe, the Arab world and the United States as a result of racist Hindutva agenda being...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.