NATIONAL

World Bank pledges $2 billion for flood-ravaged Pakistan

By The Associated Press
HYDERABAD, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 05: Pakistani flood victims are seen in relief camps which were set up for them following their evacuation from flooded areas in Hyderabad southern Sindh province, Pakistan, on September 05, 2022. The devastating floods across Pakistan has killed more than 1,200 people, injured more than 6,000 people and affected some 33 million people since June 14. (Photo by Ahmed Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank said it will provide about $2 billion in aid to Pakistan, ravaged by floods that have killed more than 1,600 people this year, the largest pledge of assistance so far.

Unprecedented monsoon rains and flooding this year — which many experts attribute to climate change — have also injured some 13,000 people across the country since mid-June.

The floods have displaced millions and destroyed crops, half a million homes and thousands of kilometres (miles) of roads.

The World Bank’s vice president for South Asia, Martin Raiser, announced the pledge in an overnight statement after concluding his first official visit to the country Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and livelihoods due to the devastating floods and we are working with the federal and provincial governments to provide immediate relief to those who are most affected,” he said.

Raiser met with federal ministers and the chief minister of Sindh, the most affected region, where he toured the badly hit Dadu district.

Thousands of makeshift medical camps for flood survivors have been set up in the province, where the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said outbreaks of typhoid, malaria and dengue fever have killed at least 300 people.

The death toll prompted the World Health Organization last week to raise the alarm about a “second disaster,” with doctors on the ground racing to battle outbreaks.

“As an immediate response, we are repurposing funds from existing World Bank-financed projects to support urgent needs in health, food, shelter, rehabilitation and cash transfers,” Raiser said.

The World Bank agreed last week in a meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to provide $850 million in flood relief for Pakistan. The $2 billion figure includes that amount.

Raiser said the bank is working with provincial authorities to begin as quickly as possible repairing infrastructure and housing and “restore livelihoods, and to help strengthen Pakistan’s resilience to climate-related risks. We are envisaging financing of about $2 billion to that effect.”

Over the past two months, Pakistan has sent nearly 10,000 doctors, nurses and other medical staff to tend to survivors in Sindh.

Previous articleUN to hold donors’ conference to raise funds for flood victims: PM
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

UN to hold donors’ conference to raise funds for flood victims: PM

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had assured that they would be soon arranging a donors'...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN education fund announces emergency grant in response to floods

UNITED NATIONS: Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, announced the release of an emergency grant worth...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dar may replace Ismail next week: report

ISLAMABAD: The government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided that Ishaq Dar, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart, will assume charge as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dengue rampage continues as three more deaths reported

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continued to face a growing momentum in the spread of dengue fever as three more people were reported to have died from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two soldiers killed in N. Waziristan explosion: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in an explosion in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the media wing of the military...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister calls on students to support flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal urged the students to become community mobilizers and prepare food for children and mothers...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

UN education fund announces emergency grant in response to floods

UNITED NATIONS: Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, announced the release of an emergency grant worth...

Dar may replace Ismail next week: report

Dengue rampage continues as three more deaths reported

Two soldiers killed in N. Waziristan explosion: ISPR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.