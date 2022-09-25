NATIONAL

UN to hold donors’ conference to raise funds for flood victims: PM

By APP
Usta Muhammad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary General AntÛnio Guterres interact with children at a school set up at flood relief camp (10th September 2022)

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had assured that they would be soon arranging a donors’ conference for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of Pakistan.

The prime minister chaired a meeting via video link to review relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-ravaged areas of the country.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers and the relevant authorities, PM Office said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister said he held important meetings with Guterres and other world leaders in which he apprised them of the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and the government’s efforts at the provision of relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

He also mentioned his telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

The prime minister said he also apprised the world leadership of Pakistan’s viewpoint over the climatic changes and the destruction it brought upon the country.

They had expressed their deep sympathies and offered condolences over the losses in Pakistan and assured that they would fully support the country with sincerity, he added.

He said that during his meeting with Bill Gates, chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, they discussed seeking help from the World Food Programme (WFP) for the supply of infants and children’s food in the flood-hit areas.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that with the international community’s help and with the efforts of the national institutions, they would soon be out of the difficulties.

Relevant authorities of the National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) gave a briefing to the prime minister about the relief and rehabilitation work in the damaged areas.

APP

