NATIONAL

RYK influentials say being ‘pressured by dacoits’ to join PTI

By Staff Report
Supporters of Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, cheer and wave flags during a rally during the last campaign day, in Lahore, on July 23, 2018. - Pakistan will hold the general election on July 25, 2018 (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

MULTAN: Criminal gangs in the riverbed (katcha area) of the Indus river appear to have thrown their weight behind Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), a pro-government TV station claimed, citing local influentials.

Local councillors and chairpersons of union councils alleged to have received calls from the gangs of dacoits who asked them to quit their parties and join the PTI instead.

Not only that, but leaders of other political parties in the area have also alleged that they are being asked by these dacoits to switch their loyalties and join the PTI.

Taking notice of the reports, Akhtar Farooq, the district police officer (DPO) of Rahim Yar Khan, said the people are free in deciding which party they choose to join or support, and that if found true, the police will provide protection to political leaders receiving threatening calls.

Farooq said he has discussed the matter with his counterparts in Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh, and Rajanpur in Punjab — regions notorious for gang war and violence. He said the police were already engaged in a security operation against the gangs in the riverine areas.

Staff Report

