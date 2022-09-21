NATIONAL

Livestock face starvation after catastrophic floods

By Reuters
Stranded people are evacuated along with their livestock from flood affected areas after heavy monsoon rains in Sukkur, Sindh province, on August 27, 2022. - Heavy rain pounded much of Pakistan on August 26 after the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding it said had affected more than 30 million people. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Faced with a shortage of fodder due to floods, cattle farmers in villages in Pakistan’s Sindh province said on Monday that they were struggling to keep their remaining livestock alive.

The catastrophic floods have submerged huge swathes of Pakistan and damaged crops that were used as feed for their cattle.

Officials estimate about 700,000 cattle have been lost in the floods nationwide, and the rest, which form a critical asset in a poor country, were growing thin for lack of food.

The situation could worsen as weather officials warned of more rain in the next few days.

Farmer Zameer Khan in Tando Allahyar city of Sindh, one of the worst-affected areas, said any fodder left has turned black from water damage.

“It will not be given to cattle. As a result, the animals will remain hungry and eventually die,” he said.

The damaged grass will instead be used for the packing of eggs and apples, he added.

Government officials were trying to help farmers facing a fodder shortage in the last couple of weeks in Sindh, however, a military official said airdropping supplies from the army and navy helicopters would be difficult.

Record monsoon rains in the south and southwest Pakistan and glacial melt in northern areas triggered the flooding that has affected nearly 33 million people and killed over 1,500 in the nation of 220 million, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock and causing an estimated $30 billion of damage.

Previous articleAustralian Saville set for lengthy time on sidelines after knee injury
Next articleWorld should jointly tackle climate crises in Pakistan: WFP
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Death toll, property damages from floods keep rising

KARACHI: The death toll and property damages from floods kept rising as 10 more people died and the total number of houses damaged across...
Read more
NATIONAL

RYK influentials say being ‘pressured by dacoits’ to join PTI

MULTAN: Criminal gangs in the riverbed (katcha area) of the Indus river appear to have thrown their weight behind Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), a pro-government...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad, Beijing will carry forward ‘all-weather friendship’: Chinese FM

NEW YORK: Pakistan and China will maintain close high-level exchanges and carry forward their unbreakable all-weather friendship, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif: discussions with world leaders focused on climate, trade

NEW YORK: Shehbaz Sharif has said his meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of the 77th annual session of the United Nations...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched a Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children aged five to 11 in order to inoculate a maximum number of individuals to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rs58mn relief for complainants

LAHORE: The Office of Punjab Ombudsman has mediated to provide a cumulative legal relief of over Rs58 million to complainants in response to 36...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched a Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children aged five to 11 in order to inoculate a maximum number of individuals to...

Rs58mn relief for complainants

Bilawal seeks ways to scale up sustainable infrastructure

World should jointly tackle climate crises in Pakistan: WFP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.