CTD foils terror bid, arrests terrorist in Kotri

By Staff Report

KOTRI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have averted a terror attack when it arrested a terrorist from Kotri city in Sindh province on Monday.

According to details provided by the security forces, the CTD and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) conducted a joint operation in Kotri and averted a terror attack.

During the operation, the raiding team arrested a trained terrorist – Fariduddin – and recovered 500 grams of explosive and a detonator from his possession.

The arrested suspect entered Pakistan from Afghanistan without immigration, a CTD spokesperson said, claiming that the terrorist wanted to target the security forces’ check post.

The Security personnel cordoned off the area after the arrest as a probe into the incident went underway.

Earlier on September 7, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur officials arrested two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit during a raid near Khairpur.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that two ‘terrorists’ namely Aziz Domki and Mitha Khan Makki were arrested during a raid near Khairpur. “Both suspects received terrorism training in Afghanistan and were involved in anti-state activities.”

Staff Report

