Dr Qaisar Abbas assumes as UoS VC

By Staff Report

SARGODHA: Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas has assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha on Saturday. Prior to the current assignment, he was working with the Asian Development Bank.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas was appointed as UoS Vice Chancellor on regular basis for a period of four years through a notification issued by the Punjab Higher Education Department “No. SO (Univ.)5-1/2018.VOL-III dated 10.09.2022.’’

Dr Abbas acquired his PhD degree in Human Resource Development from the Nankai University Tianjin, the PRC, in May 2000. He performed a post-doctoral research at Cardiff Business School (UK) in September 2007. He also holds MSc and MPhil in Economics from Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad. He has worked as Dean faculty of Business Administration at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and Director of CUI Lahore campus. Over the years, he has assumed various responsibilities at CUI, including Provost, Convener of Campus Selection Committee, Convener Board of Studies of Management Sciences, and Convener Board of Faculties of Business Administration and Board Member of Governor CUI in Pakistan.

Dr. Abbas has produced numerous research outputs including 38 publications in national and international journals, nine conference proceedings, and seven conference presentations. Dr. Abbas has also completed two research projects funded by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and CUI. Five students have completed their Ph.D. works under his supervision. He was instrumental in launching an international research journal “South Asian Journal of Global Business Research” published by Emerald Publications. He has been actively involved in organizing a number of international workshops/seminars/conferences/forums.

Staff Report

