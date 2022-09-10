NATIONAL

Punjab reports 53, KP 44 new coronavirus cases

By Staff Report

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: As many as 53 and 44 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces during the past 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) confirmed that 29 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Punjab, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the province 521,684, while the total deaths were recorded as 13,608 altogether with no death was reported in the province during the past 24 hours.

The P&SHD informed that of the 29 new cases, 11 were reported in Lahore, 11 in Faisalabad, two each in Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Kasur, Bahawalnagar, one each in Pakpattan, Rawalpindi, Lodhran, Gujranwala and Faisalabad district during the past 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 11,958,636 tests for Covid-19 so far while 505,695 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab Health Department urged the masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for protection from the virus, adding the people should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from Covid-19.

KP reports 44 new cases of corona

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health authorities Saturday reported 44 new cases of corona in the province during past 24 hours. According to the KP health department, 2,527 corona detecting tests were conducted while the number of total recoveries stood at 33. The number of cases reported in Peshawar Division is 21, two in Mardan Division, six in Malakand Division, thirteen in Hazara Division while one each in Kohat and Bannu Divisions.

No fatality was reported from corona in the province during the same period during last 24 hours.

