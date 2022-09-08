NATIONAL

Imran reaffirms resolve to fight those who imposed imported govt on country

By Staff Report

CHISHTIAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will fight those who imposed imported government on the country.

Addressing the lawyers’ convention in Chishtian, the former PM said that for 30 years, the thieves came to power from the back door as a result of a foreign conspiracy to loot the country, adding that Nawaz Sharif is a convicted fugitive and a fugitive from justice.

“Books have been written on the corruption of Zardari at the international level, will these thieves decide our future,” Imran asked.

While reacting to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill arrest, the PTI chairman said that “Gill was tortured in jail. I said whoever tortured Shahbaz Gul should be brought to book. A case of terrorism has been registered against me. We want the rule of law in the country.”

Imran Khan added that one way is right, the other is destruction. By buying people, these people brought down our government and imposed an imported government on the country. They are behind them, and I will fight as long as I have life.

 

