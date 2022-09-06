Let them play

It was a nail biter, the match between India and Pakistan the other day. So was the one before this one, earlier on in the Asia Cup, which India had won. Traditionally, there have been patches where the Pakistani team is really imposing, one that faces a less than stellar Indian team, and then there are stretches where it’s the other way around. The one thing that remains relatively constant is that the Indians can’t bowl quite as well as us and we can’t bat quite as well as them. The Pakistani team seems to luck into fast bowlers, even if the Board were to go to a random remote village and have try-outs. Similarly, the Indian reserve of stable batsmen appears like some sort of natural resource, like oil.

This dynamic has changed a bit because even though the current era is that of Indian dominance, the Pakistani team has developed a stable of superb batsmen of their own, which makes nearly all matches hard won, down-to-the-wire affairs. Now, more than ever, can we say those oft-repeated words: there really is nothing quite like an India, Pakistan match.

Then why aren’t there more of India, Pakistan matches? They could stake a claim at being the biggest sporting event in the world. The sheer economics of it should power through the political hurdles and make a bilateral series take place. Yes, the Indian polity is currently more toxic than many outside India realise, but this is still a goal to aspire to.

Currently, Pakistan has a political crisis, an economic crisis and, to twist the knife, one of the worst natural disasters in its history, which is exacerbating the other two crises. But the match victory was a respite in these bleak times for people across the country. Both countries need more of such victories. Given how good the teams currently are, it is statistically improbable a series won’t deliver its share of victories to both sides.

On a related note: even though images of internally displaced people cheering at the match at their camps are inspiring, it would still be wise and empathetic of the political leadership to not rejoice too much themselves regarding the match victory; it comes across as tone-deaf at this time of terrible loss.