Khanpur Dam spillways opened to avert destruction

By INP

ISLAMABAD: After experiencing torrential rains, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being pummeled by floods as the gushing waters are leaving a trail of destruction behind them.

The 1,982-foot deep Khanpur Dam, which has reached full capacity, is expected to receive more inflow during the day. The administration opened its spillways to let the peak pass without causing damage to the dam and the adjoining areas.

Besides this, the Tarnawa Bridge was also closed for traffic from both sides.

The city’s assistant commissioner has directed the motorists not to use the motorway between 9 am and 12 pm for travelling to Khanpur Taxila.

Baro drain will also experience a low-level flood today.

In Qambar, the flood situation has worsened. In the Ghar Wah drain, breaches measuring 100 to 150 feet long occurred at several places.

In Gaji Kharo city, a dyke was broken near Achii Mosque and the flood water entered the houses. The inundated city was cut off from other cities.

The city administration could not be seen anywhere and people were stranded over there waiting for help.

A peak of water coming from Balochistan is heading to Sarh Hamal Lake from Zero Point at Qambar Shahdadkot.

On the other hand, the water level goes another 2 feet up in Khairpur Nathan Shah. The whole area presents a picture of a large river.

The rural health centre of Babo Saeed Khan was also submerged in flood water. People were stuck in many villages. Many areas in Tehsil Dorr were deluged.

