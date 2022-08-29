NATIONAL

Govt grants Rs 25,000 aid to each flood victim

By Staff Report

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said all flood victims in the country, including Khyber Pakthunkhwa, would receive cash assistance of Rs 25,000 each through the Benazir Income Support Programme by September 3.

The distribution of cash assistance among the flood-hit people was underway in all the provinces, including Sindh and Balochistan, as the federal government had allocated Rs 28 billion for the purpose, he said while talking to the flood victims here at the relief camps.

The prime minister said Rs one million each would be provided to the heirs of deceased.

Federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, PM’s Adviser Engr Amir Muqam, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao and Aawami National Party President Aimal Wali Khan also accompanied the prime minister during his visit to the relief camps.

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government had provided funds of Rs 15 billion to Sindh and Rs10 billion to Balcohistan, while the special grant for the KP flood victims would be announced soon.

He said some 242 people lost their lives in flood related incidents in the KP, with millions of houses either damaged or destroyed. His government would continue its efforts till the rehabilitation of the last affectee, he vowed.

The prime minister said all important necessary items, including food, water and medicines were being provided to the flood victims in the camps.

Shehbaz Sharif mingled with the flood victims and showed his affection with the children inside their tents. He inquired about their health and also offered Fateha for their loved ones who had lost their lives in floods.

He heard the problems of flood victims and issued directives for their resolution.

The prime minister also distributed compensation cheques among the flood affectees on the occasion.

KP Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash and Deputy Commissioner Nowshera briefed the prime minister about rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in Charsadda.

The affected people expressed happiness while seeing the prime minister among them. They thanked the prime minister for the compensation package.

Previous articleThree arrested for illegal deduction in BISP amount
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Three arrested for illegal deduction in BISP amount

Nawabshah police Monday arrested three agents involved in illegally deducting Rs3000 to Rs5000 from the amount received by the flood victims under the Benazir...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 226 new coronavirus cases, one death

Pakistan reported 226 new coronavirus cases along with one virus-related death during the last 24 hours (Sunday), showed the data released by the National...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP adjourns Toshakhana hearing against PTI chief till September 7

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned the Toshakhana reference hearing against former prime minister Imran Khan till September 7. Toshakhana is a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab sees spike in dengue cases

The dengue cases continue to witness surge in Punjab as the province lodged 32 cases during the last 24 hours on Monday. In a statement,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Body of missing driver in Malir River recovered after 12 days

The body of missing driver, who drowned along with six members of a family after taxi swept away in flash flood in Malir River,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan over-punished for climate change: Joudat Ayaz

Senior official of Ministry of Climate Change Joudat Ayaz stated that “Pakistan is among those countries, who are not very much responsible for climate change,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab sees spike in dengue cases

The dengue cases continue to witness surge in Punjab as the province lodged 32 cases during the last 24 hours on Monday. In a statement,...

Body of missing driver in Malir River recovered after 12 days

Pakistan over-punished for climate change: Joudat Ayaz

KSA Crown Prince express condolences with President Dr Alvi over loss of lives

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.