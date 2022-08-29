Three arrested for illegal deduction in BISP amount

Nawabshah police Monday arrested three agents involved in illegally deducting Rs3000 to Rs5000 from the amount received by the flood victims under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

According to the details, three agents identified as Shahnawaz, Bhagchand, and Sikandar were arrested and an FIR was registered against them as they were involved in collecting illegal deductions from beneficiaries, who are reportedly the flood affectees, in BISP.

After receiving the information, the police took immediate action against them and register FIR against them.

“Those who make Illegal deductions from BISP amount of flood victims would not be tolerated and strict legal action will be taken against them,” said SHO Daulatpur Wasim Mirza.