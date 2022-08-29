NATIONAL

Three arrested for illegal deduction in BISP amount

By Staff Report

Nawabshah police Monday arrested three agents involved in illegally deducting Rs3000 to Rs5000 from the amount received by the flood victims under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

According to the details, three agents identified as Shahnawaz, Bhagchand, and Sikandar were arrested and an FIR was registered against them as they were involved in collecting illegal deductions from beneficiaries, who are reportedly the flood affectees, in BISP.

After receiving the information, the police took immediate action against them and register FIR against them.

“Those who make Illegal deductions from BISP amount of flood victims would not be tolerated and strict legal action will be taken against them,” said SHO Daulatpur Wasim Mirza.

Previous articlePakistan reports 226 new coronavirus cases, one death
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 226 new coronavirus cases, one death

Pakistan reported 226 new coronavirus cases along with one virus-related death during the last 24 hours (Sunday), showed the data released by the National...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP adjourns Toshakhana hearing against PTI chief till September 7

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned the Toshakhana reference hearing against former prime minister Imran Khan till September 7. Toshakhana is a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab sees spike in dengue cases

The dengue cases continue to witness surge in Punjab as the province lodged 32 cases during the last 24 hours on Monday. In a statement,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Body of missing driver in Malir River recovered after 12 days

The body of missing driver, who drowned along with six members of a family after taxi swept away in flash flood in Malir River,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan over-punished for climate change: Joudat Ayaz

Senior official of Ministry of Climate Change Joudat Ayaz stated that “Pakistan is among those countries, who are not very much responsible for climate change,...
Read more
NATIONAL

KSA Crown Prince express condolences with President Dr Alvi over loss of lives

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, Deputy Prime of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Minister Mohammed...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Body of missing driver in Malir River recovered after 12 days

The body of missing driver, who drowned along with six members of a family after taxi swept away in flash flood in Malir River,...

Pakistan over-punished for climate change: Joudat Ayaz

KSA Crown Prince express condolences with President Dr Alvi over loss of lives

Sportsmen express solidarity with flood victims; plan fund-raising

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.