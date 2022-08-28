President remembers war veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi in a tweet on Sunday reminded the nation of the courage and valour of war veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain on his 4th death anniversary.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “While we are working for flood relief, let us remind ourselves of our heroes too. Today is the 4th death anniversary of war veteran Sep Maqbool Hussain (SJ). Taken prisoner in 1965 by Indian Army who could not break him down despite mental & physical torture. His tongue was also cut.”

“After spending 40 years in Indian jails, having never uttered a word against his country, Sipahi Maqbool Hussain SJ was released in 2005 at the Wagah border. Such is the soil and sentiment of Pakistan. Such spirit ensures that we can rise & overcome all our trials & tribulations,” he added.