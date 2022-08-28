World

Diana’s car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears

By The Associated Press
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Princess Diana's 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 is seen ahead of the Silverstone Auctions - Classic and Competition Car Sale at Silverstone on August 27, 2022 in Northampton, England. The black RS Turbo Series 1 Ford Escort driven by Diana, Princess of Wales between 1985 and 1988 goes on sale today and is expected to fetch in excess of £100,000. The sale comes ahead of the 25th anniversary of the princess' death. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

LONDON: A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for 650,000 pounds ($764,000) at auction Saturday, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.

Silverstone Auctions said there was “fierce bidding” for the black Ford Escort RS Turbo before the sale closed. The UK buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5 percent buyer’s premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house.

Britain and Diana’s admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death. She died in a high-speed car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Diana drove the Escort from 1985 to 1988. She was photographed with it outside boutique shops in Chelsea and restaurants in Kensington. She preferred to drive her own car, with a member of her security team in the passenger seat.

The RS Turbo Series 1 was typically manufactured in white, but she got it in black to be more discreet. Ford also added features for her security, such as a second rear-view mirror for the protection officer.

The car has just under 25,000 miles on it.

Last year, another Ford Escort that Diana used sold at auction for 52,000 pounds ($61,100).

Previous articleSerena Williams prepares for final curtain call at US Open
Next articleCNN management intent on changing perception of the network
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

CNN management intent on changing perception of the network

NEW YORK: It was the kind of story that media reporter Brian Stelter would normally sink his teeth into — if only it didn’t...
Read more
World

Moscow, Kyiv trade fresh allegations of shelling around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

KREMLIN: Moscow and Kyiv traded fresh accusations on Saturday of shelling around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ukraine. Russia's Defense Ministry on Saturday...
Read more
World

No terror activities in Phulwari, media vilifying Muslims: Fact-finding report

NEW DELHI: A fact-finding team of human rights activists has found that no terror activities were undertaken by the accused in Phulwari Shareef area...
Read more
World

Arvind Kejriwal likens BJP to a ‘serial killer’ employed to ‘topple’ state govts

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political slugfest between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has...
Read more
World

Armed clashes break out in Libyan capital

TRIPOLI: Rival Libyan groups exchanged gunfire in the Libyan capital overnight Friday-Saturday, an AFP correspondent said, raising fears of all-out conflict in a country...
Read more
World

Trump raid sparked by recovery of top secret info

NEW YORK: The stunning FBI raid on Donald Trump's Florida home was triggered by a review of 15 boxes of records previously surrendered by...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper_22-08-28 KHI

Epaper_22-08-28 ISB

Education of Girls in Balochistan

Smart farming

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.