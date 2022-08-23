Police claims recovering pistol, satellite phone from Shahbaz Gill’s room

According to details available with the media, the raid was carried out under the supervision of a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Gill accompanied them there with police officials in handcuffs.

A pistol was allegedly recovered during the operation; however, Gill refused to take ownership of the weapon.

Apart from weapons, a mobile phone, satellite phone and USBs have also been recovered from the room. Moreover, his wallet, that was missing, has also been recovered in which two of his CNICs were also found. Along with all these two passports were also recovered.

Gill told journalists that he had no clue as to why his wallet was found in the room, claiming that he had left it in the car when he was taken into custody.

“My wallet was usually carried by my driver and the room from where the pistol has been recovered was in use of my guards,” he said.

Replying to the questions of the journalists, Gill confirmed PTI chief Imran Khan’s claim regarding being sexually assaulted in police custody.

“Yes, I was sexually abused,” said Gill in response to the question.

“I see some changes in my room, my passport wasn’t found at its usual place…this hints that somebody came here during the period of my custody,” he added.

Police have now taken Gill to Punjab House and will conduct a search operation there as well.

According to sources, the police raided the room to “recover the script read by Gill on the private TV channel”.

Earlier on Monday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad granted a two-day physical remand of Gill in a sedition case filed against him, after reviewing his medical report.

Imran Khan’s chief of staff was presented before the court earlier shortly after being discharged from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 from Banigala Chowk over charges of inciting mutiny among public against the ranks and files of Pakistan Army by making some remarks during a TV programme.