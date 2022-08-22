World

Republic of Korea, U.S. kick off joint military drills

By Agencies

The Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States on Monday began their annual military drills involving the large-scale field maneuvers that had been suspended for the past years.

The annual summertime military exercises, renamed Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) this year involving field maneuvers, would last through September 1, according to the ROK’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JCS said that the drills are defensive in nature as they have been annually staged, but the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has denounced the exercises as a dress rehearsal for northward invasion.

The UFS drills will involve the large-scale field maneuvers that had not been held for the past years under the preceding ROK’s government for peace drive with the DPRK.

The JCS noted that the field maneuvers were aimed to ensure the condition of a stable push for the transition of wartime operational control through the assessment of the full operational capability.

The ROK and the U.S. have agreed upon the conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control over the ROK’s troops from Washington to Seoul.

The ROK’s wartime command was handed over the U.S.-led UN command after the 1950-53 Korean War broke out. The ROK won back its peacetime operational control in 1994.

Before the UFS exercises, the two allies conducted preliminary drills last week amid protests against it.

Thousands of liberal activists gathered in central Seoul on August 13 to call on the ROK government to suspend the UFS drills with the U.S. They also demanded the dissolution of the ROK-U.S. alliance and the withdrawal of all U.S. forces.

Previous articlePTI supporters continue flocking to Bani Gala on Imran Khan’s call
Next articleLeaked videos of Shahbaz Gill eating ‘under protest’ make rounds
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China says U.S. ambassador’s Taiwan remarks ‘expose hegemonic logic’

U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns' recent remarks about Taiwan region "called white black" and again "exposed Washington's hegemonic logic," a Chinese Foreign Ministry...
Read more
World

Afghan Floods: 14 killed, 12 injured in Paktia province

At least 14 people were killed and 12 others injured in heavy downpour and flash floods late on Sunday in Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province,...
Read more
World

What does the queen like with tea? Jam sandwiches every day

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on...
Read more
World

After six months of war, what’s next for Ukraine?

PARIS: Six months after Russian forces launched what they hoped would be a blitzkrieg invasion of Ukraine, the conflict has turned into a grinding...
Read more
World

Royal rebel elevated to ‘saint’: Diana 25 years after death

LONDON: From her engagement to Prince Charles as a shy teenager to her roles as a doting mother, humanitarian and global celebrity, Diana's turbulent...
Read more
World

‘Hindutva ideology a serious threat to world peace’

LONDON: Speakers at a panel discussion have termed Hindutva ideology a threat to world peace and security and called upon the international community and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Floods create havoc in Pakistan, relief operations underway

The devastating floods continue to create havoc in Pakistan. The Federal Flood Commission on Monday predicted "very high to exceptionally high level flooding" in...

China says U.S. ambassador’s Taiwan remarks ‘expose hegemonic logic’

ADB starts providing funds for KP’s Cities Improvement Project

PM to depart on two-day maiden visit to Qatar tomorrow

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.