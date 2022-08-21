NATIONAL

Nine soldiers die as truck plunges into ravine in Kashmir

By Reuters
Pakistani soldiers patrol near the Line of Control, de facto border between India and Pakistan at Salohi village in Poonch district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on April 26, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

MUZAFFARABAD: At least nine soldiers were killed and four injured when their truck plunged into a ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, military and witnesses said.

The truck — part of a military convoy — was heading towards Mang Bajri in the Bagh district of Kashmir when the incident occurred near Shujaabad, some 12 km before its destination, at about 4:00 am on Sunday, military officials said.

“There were 13 soldiers, including the driver, on board the truck and seven of them died on the spot while the rest were injured,” a military official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The injured were evacuated to a hospital in Rawalakot, where two of them succumbed to their wounds, he said.

The police said the truck fell 500 feet (150 meters) down the ravine.

Road accidents frequently occur in the hilly areas of Kashmir and are mostly blamed on narrow roads with negligible safety measures as well as careless driving.

In November last year, a bus plunged into a ravine in Kashmir killing 22 passengers.

Reuters

