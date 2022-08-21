Army Chief directs Balochistan Corps to assist flood affectees

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday called Commander Balochistan Corps and directed him to assist the provincial government in rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief directed the Balochistan Corps commander to get an update on flood situation and undertake all measures to assist the Balochistan for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts on emergency basis in coordination with the civil administration.

“Unprecedented rains have caused devastation to human life and communication infrastructure, especially in Balochistan,” the COAS said.

He further directed utilization of army resources to help affected population and restore critical communication infrastructure as immediate temporary measure.

“Pakistan Army stands with flood affected population in this difficult testing time and shall undertake this assistance effort as national obligation,” the COAS said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops reached to affected areas of Sindh including Karachi with flood relief equipment on Saturday as the incessant rains wreak havoc in the province, the military said.

“Army rescue teams have started dewatering operation and ration distribution in affected areas of district Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Jamshoro,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The reserve rescue teams are on a high alert to meet any emergency situation in the wake of continuous rains and urban flooding in Karachi and interior Sindh, it added.