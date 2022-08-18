Opinion

Agreement on crooks

New agreement on repatriation of criminals may open floodgates

By Editorial
18
0

The deal between the UK and Pakistan over foreign criminals and immigration offenders was made necessary by Brexit: Pakistan’s agreement on the issue was when the European Union covered the UK, which is no longer the case. The new agreement falls short of a mutual extradition treaty, and this agreement was not signed last year, because Pakistan saw it as allowing in criminals without crucial information sharing. Returning illegal migrants might seem a no-brainer, but the UK itself has a lengthy appeals process, and if someone takes removal as a ground of appeal, who would be responsible?

One example was of Sohail Ayaz, a convicted paedophile, deported by the UK to Pakistan, who continued his criminal activities in Pakistan, where he was arrested for assaulting 30 children, even though he had been convicted of a similar offence in 2008. The UK may also deport to Pakistan criminal convicts and undesirable aliens with no links to Pakistan. This raises the prospect of Pakistan being used as a dumping ground for all varieties of foreigners, who are burdening the British prison system. This has an eerie echo in the use of Pakistan as a dumping ground for solid waste, including plastics. Apart from the responsibility of states of dealing with those it convicts, there is the issue of the Pakistan prison system’s ability to handle any such influx. Pakistani jails are already overcrowded; any further pressure will be impossible to handle.

- Advertisement -

Is part of the problem the fact that the British Home Secretary involved in this deal is of Indian origin? India has also signed a deal with the UK, but it seems more of a migration partnership deal, allowing young Britons and Indians to live and work in each other’s countries. The deal with the UK must be re-examined carefully, and if it is seen to concede too much to the UK, it must be suitably amended.

Previous articleECP reserves verdict in PML-Q intra-party polls case
Next articleAfter abolishing CPEC Authority
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

A  question of loyalty

AT PENPOINT Dr Shehbaz Gill might or might not like the comparison, but he is in jail on the same charge as Maulana Muhammad Ali...
Read more
Comment

Deteriorating maternal health 

The Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) of a nation is a conclusive indicator of its health and development status. Asia has the highest rate of...
Read more
Comment

Pakistan: A land of contradictions

Since its independence, there have been unending debates regarding the kind of state Pakistan should have been or should be. Both conservatives and liberals...
Read more
Letters

Issues with PTCL

At a time when the cutthroat service industry across the world places consumer satisfaction at the core of its functionality, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company...
Read more
Letters

Tough times for doctors in US

It is sad to see the dilemma of young Pakistani medical professionals who are currently practising in the US and of those who aspire...
Read more
Letters

Office Politics

In 75 years of its existence, Pakistan has never really had many instances where talent and dedication have solely determined an employee’s success in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Pakistan: A land of contradictions

Since its independence, there have been unending debates regarding the kind of state Pakistan should have been or should be. Both conservatives and liberals...

Issues with PTCL

Tough times for doctors in US

Office Politics

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.