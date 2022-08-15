NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 459 fresh COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths

By News Desk
Women shop at a market after the government eased the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2020. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)

Pakistan reported 459 new coronavirus cases along with two virus-related deaths during the last 24 hours (Sunday), showed the data released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Monday morning.

According to the statistics released by the NIH, after 2 more coronavirus-related deaths, the death reached 30,529, which represents a ratio of 2.0 percent.

The positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan was recorded at 2.54 percent, as 459 new coronavirus cases emerged in the last 24 hours after conducting 18,045 tests. It takes the total cases tally to 1,563,347.

There are 172 patients in critical condition in different hospitals.

Previous article
News Desk

