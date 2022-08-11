NATIONAL

Sana leaves for Umrah

By Staff Report
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (C) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on May 24, 2022. - Pakistani police detained hundreds of supporters of ousted prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party ahead of a major sit-in planned by the former leader, senior party members and police sources said on May 24. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan along with members of his family on Thursday departed for Saudi Arabia on a five-day visit to perform Umrah.

The minister departed for Jeddah from Islamabad International Airport at 11:00 am, said a press statement issued by his office.

Khan would perform pilgrimage and also mark attendance at Roza-i-Rasool (P.B.U.H.) in Medina.

Saudi Arabia gradually began receiving pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims in August last year after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Umrah, a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites that is undertaken at any time of the year, was reopened in October 2020 for domestic worshippers after it was totally suspended after the outbreak of the pandemic months earlier in March.

Khan would also hold meetings with his Saudi counterpart and other officials. He’d also hold talks with the host government to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Staff Report

