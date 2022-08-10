NATIONAL

Gill remanded in custody after arrest in sedition case

By Staff Report

— Sana accuses Gill of treason

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Gill, the chief of staff to former prime minister Imran Khan, was remanded in custody after appearing at a court in Islamabad on Wednesday, a day after being arrested for purportedly attempting to incite soldiers to revolt against the top military leadership.

Duty Magistrate Umar Bashir directed Kohsar police to produce Gill again on Friday, while the investigating officer was told to get him medically examined.

Gill’s arrest was quickly condemned by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Khan, who took to Twitter to denounce it.

“This is an abduction, not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers (are) treated as enemies. And all to make us accept (a) foreign-backed government of crooks,” he tweeted.

The charges against Gill carry up to a death sentence if he is found guilty.

His arrest came a day after he appeared on the ARY News channel and spoke at length about the current political situation. In it, he urged troops up to the brigadier level not to accept any illegal order from the top military leadership.

It was unclear what prompted him to make such a comment, which stunned the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan in April. Khan’s government was ousted through a no-confidence vote.

Gill in his remarks Monday implied that soldiers up to brigadier-level officers are Khan supporters and only some generals oppose Khan and his party. His comment came as PTI and the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition trade blame for an alleged online smear effort against military leaders.

The online campaign was triggered by a helicopter crashing during flood relief operations last week.

Seperately, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) suspended ARY News operations for broadcasting Gill’s remarks.

The media regulatory authority in a notice to ARY News sought an explanation from it for broadcasting “hateful, seditious and malicious content.” ARY News is widely known to be a supporter of Khan and a critic of the military, as well as Prime Minister Sharif’s government, since Khan’s government was ousted.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said Gill was arrested on treason charges because he attempted to incite people and troops against state institutions, a reference to the armed forces.

Sanaullah accused Khan of trying to create a division within the military since his ouster as premier.

Khan in recent speeches at rallies has repeatedly blamed the army for allegedly taking part in an alleged US plot aimed at ousting him. Washington and the army have denied the charge.

— With AP

Previous articleBoss booked, deputy arrested hours after ARY News taken off air
Next articleIndia Partition: After 75 years, tech opens a window into the past
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI moves IHC against funding case verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday challenged the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case in the Islamabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Development schemes approved

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes for various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs3,299 million. These schemes were approved...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt moves to avenge crackdown on PTI march

LAHORE: Following the arrest of Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff to former prime minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government ordered the immediate arrest of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ashura marked with religious fervour and solemnity

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/LAHORE: Muslims belonging to the Shi'ite faith chanted, paraded and beat their chests across the country on Tuesday as they marked Ashura, one of...
Read more
NATIONAL

India Partition: After 75 years, tech opens a window into the past

LAHORE/NEW DELHI: Growing up, Guneeta Singh Bhalla heard her grandmother describe how she crossed into newly-independent India from Pakistan in 1947 with her young...
Read more
NATIONAL

Boss booked, deputy arrested hours after ARY News taken off air

-- PEMRA asks channel to explain PTI leader's 'hateful, seditious' comments critical of army aired thru its platform ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Freedom of the press once again...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

India Partition: After 75 years, tech opens a window into the...

LAHORE/NEW DELHI: Growing up, Guneeta Singh Bhalla heard her grandmother describe how she crossed into newly-independent India from Pakistan in 1947 with her young...

Gill remanded in custody after arrest in sedition case

Boss booked, deputy arrested hours after ARY News taken off air

Afghan Muslim arrested for killings that shook New Mexico’s Islamic community

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.