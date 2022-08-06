Study in China: Students asked to get registered till 10th

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has asked the students desirous to return to China for resumption of their studies to register till August 10 which is the last date of form submission.

Earlier the HEC had given the deadline of July 20 for the students who stranded due to COVID-19 for returning to China to resume their studies however extended the deadline till August 10 to facilitate the students who were unable to register.

According to an official of HEC, the information will be shared with the Chinese authorities for further procedure and verification of the submitted documents.

The students can get information about the procedure to register online through the website on www.hec.gov.pk.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 100 students were sent to China through a special flight of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) to continue their education.

A large number of students enrolled in Chinese universities were sent back to Pakistan by the Chinese government at the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak however now the government has eased the restrictions after the situation normalized.