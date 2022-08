Martyrs of helicopter crash buried with full military honour at Army Graveyard

RAWALPINDI: Namaz-e-Janaza for Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Shaheed, Major General Amjad Hanif Shaheed and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid Shaheed was offered at Army graveyard Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Federal Ministers, PM AJK, Foreign dignitaries and a large number of senior serving and retired military and civil officials and relatives of Shuhahda attended Namaz-e-Janaza.

Pakistan army military contingent presented guard of honour.

COAS Presented National Flag to the relatives of Shuhada. Jasd-e-Khaki of Shaheeds were buried with full military honour at Army Graveyard.