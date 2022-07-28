No Chopra but India hope to still pack a punch at Commonwealths

NEW DELHI: India’s Commonwealth Games ambitions have been badly hit by the last-minute withdrawal of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra but they still have high hopes of gold in several sports including boxing and badminton.

The Commonwealth’s most populous country is not generally known as a global sporting powerhouse — except for cricket — but it has regularly performed well at the Games.

India came third in the medals table behind hosts Australia, and England, at the last edition of the Games at the Gold Coast in 2018, and were in the top five at the previous four.

But they could have a tough job replicating that when the Commonwealths start in Birmingham on Thursday.

Shooting, traditionally India’s most successful discipline, has been dropped from the programme for these Games, much to India’s anger.

And then Chopra, India’s flag-bearer and the reigning Commonwealth and Olympic javelin champion, pulled out on Tuesday because of injury.

“Needless to say I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation,” the 24-year-old Chopra said.

But there are still several gold hopefuls among India’s more than 200-strong contingent.

India’s boxing squad will be without injured six-time world champion Mary Kom, but will have her heir apparent, Nikhat Zareen.