Auditor General raises objections against three uplift projects

PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Pakistan has raised Rs1.5 billion worth financial objections on three uplift projects of the Peshawar Development Authority for not bringing the fund spend on these projects on record.

The audit report stated that failure to unveil the financial raised suspicions about the transparent use of funds. The projects include the feasibility study and design of the Peshawar Bus Terminal at the cost Rs1.32 billion, the upgradation of Jamrud Road at the cost of Rs100 million and the upgradation of Ring Road from Pajagi to Warsak Road at the cost if Rs73.13 million.

The audit objection stated that no contract documents, technical approval and bill have been provided while the quality, quantity, time and other details of the work were also not available.

The audit report said that non-provision of all the financial record raises doubts about the transparency in the use of funds.

The audit report added that despite the constant communication, the Peshawar Development Authority did not provide these records to the auditors. The Auditor General recommended an inquiry into the matter and legal actions against the responsible officials.