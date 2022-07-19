Punjab by-polls’ result won’t impact general elections: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi insisted the results of the by-poll will have no impact on the outcome of the general elections.

Talking to media outside an accountability court, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the party that wins the vote on July 22 would form the government in Punjab while the loser would sit in the opposition.

We would not run off foreseeing our defeat, he added.

He reiterated that NAB should be shut down, it has caused severe damage to the country’s progress. No civil servant would work until NAB is operational, he added.

He added the controversial NAB chairman has been removed but the circus he initiated continues. He will have to be accountable for the ills he caused to innocent people, he added.

The PML-N leader said that PTI has been propagating a false narrative of accountability for four years, he added. If Imran Khan is so serious about accountability then he should public the details of his assets, he added.

The 20 seats, the by-polls were contested on, were PTI’s seats, we accept whatever decision the public has made, Abbasi said.