Soaring street crimes in Karachi

By Editor's Mail
While the government claims to have controlled the street crimes in Karachi, the reality on ground is different. Street crimes have become an undesirable part of the metropolis.

Police officials, whose main duty is to control this menace, remain missing from such scenes. Even the patrolling force introduced for this purpose is negligible.

The vehicles used for patrolling are mostly outdated or lack enough fuel to chase the culprits. Ironically, a large number of police officials, instead of doing public service, prefer to get associated with the big bosses, as they are provided adequate facilities with next to nothing in the name of responsibility.

The government is bound to protect the life and property of people. It needs to adopt appropriate measures required for the situation.

The strength, efficiency and presence of the patrolling force needs be strengthened. Besides, strict action should be taken against police officials who do not perform their duties diligently.

MUHAMMAD AYUB

KARACHI

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

