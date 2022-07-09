NATIONAL

Imran Khan to address PTI power show in Lodhran on July 11

By News Desk

LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stage a power show at Lodhran on July 11th (Wednesday) which will be addressed by the party chairman Imran Khan.

PTI local leadership in Lodhran has started preparations for the massive power show ahead of the July 17th crucial by-elections that have become do-or-die polls for both PML-N and PTI.

The organizers are placing 20,000 chairs for the participants.

A 100ft long and 40ft wide stage is being prepared.

Rana Shehzad Anwar, PTI Lodhran district secretary-general said that hundreds of thousands of people will participate to see and listen to their leader Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan’s arrival will be the last nail in the coffin of opponents.

 

Previous articleTorrential rains kill seven more people in Balochistan in 24 hours
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Torrential rains kill seven more people in Balochistan in 24 hours

QUETTA: At least seven people were killed in Balochistan province during the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of rain-related deaths in the province...
Read more
NATIONAL

Political leaders urge PTI to promote culture of ‘civility’ among youth

ISLAMABAD: Political leaders belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-N and Awami National Party on Saturday urged the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to promote culture...
Read more
NATIONAL

Not seeking charges against restaurant hecklers: Ahsan

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that he will not seek criminal charges against PTI supporters who heckled him...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz’s son in the soup for ‘incitement to violence’ on Twitter

ISLAMABAD: After a Twitter account purportedly belonging to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's oldest son --- Suleman Sharif, urged his followers to "toss shoes" and...
Read more
NATIONAL

2nd phase of LG polls: ECP seeks transportation plan from Sindh

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan has sought a comprehensive transportation plan from the Sindh government as preparations for phase 2 of the local...
Read more
NATIONAL

55th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat observed

ISLAMABAD: The 55th death anniversary of Madr-e-Millat (mother of the nation) Fatima Jinnah, the younger sister of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz’s son in the soup for ‘incitement to violence’ on...

ISLAMABAD: After a Twitter account purportedly belonging to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's oldest son --- Suleman Sharif, urged his followers to "toss shoes" and...

2nd phase of LG polls: ECP seeks transportation plan from Sindh

55th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat observed

PM felicitates President Erdogan on Eidul Azha

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.