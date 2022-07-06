Capt Mahmood likely to get coveted slot in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to give an important slot to former Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood, who was recently exonerated by the government from the Rawalpindi Ring road scam.

Sources said that former Commissioner Rawalpindi is the hot favourite for the highest position in Islamabad administration as close aides to Prime Minister recommended him for this position.

Currently, Amir Ali Ahmad holds the positions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority.

Recently, Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood was exonerated by the government from the Rawalpindi Ring road scam.

Consequent upon finalization of the denovo disciplinary proceedings initiated in terms of Rule 9 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, vide Order of Inquiry of even number dated 20.04.2022, the Prime Minister, as Authority within the meaning 0762k 2(I)(c) of the Rules ibid read with Rule 6 of Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973, has been pleased to exonerate Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood from the charges/allegations levelled against him in Charge Sheet/Statement of Allegations of even number dated 20.04.2022, in terms of Rule 16(5) of Servants (Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 2020, the document added.

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed a re-investigation of the allegations against Mahmood and 12 other officials involved in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

Subsequently, the Inquiry officer DG CSA declared him and others innocent in this inquiry.