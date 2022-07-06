NATIONAL

Capt Mahmood likely to get coveted slot in Federal Capital

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to give an important slot to former Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood, who was recently exonerated by the government from the Rawalpindi Ring road scam.

Sources said that former Commissioner Rawalpindi is the hot favourite for the highest position in Islamabad administration as close aides to Prime Minister recommended him for this position.

Currently, Amir Ali Ahmad holds the positions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority.

Recently, Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood was exonerated by the government from the Rawalpindi Ring road scam.

Consequent upon finalization of the denovo disciplinary proceedings initiated in terms of Rule 9 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, vide Order of Inquiry of even number dated 20.04.2022, the Prime Minister, as Authority within the meaning 0762k 2(I)(c) of the Rules ibid read with Rule 6 of Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973, has been pleased to exonerate Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood from the charges/allegations levelled against him in Charge Sheet/Statement of Allegations of even number dated 20.04.2022, in terms of Rule 16(5) of Servants (Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 2020, the document added.

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed a re-investigation of the allegations against Mahmood and 12 other officials involved in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

Subsequently, the Inquiry officer DG CSA declared him and others innocent in this inquiry.

Previous articleDefiant journalist Imran Riaz Khan arrested
Next articleDefanged
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt plans to switch 1.2 million tube-wells to solar energy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema Tuesday said over 1.2 million agriculture tubewells would be switched to solar energy...
Read more
NATIONAL

Defiant journalist Imran Riaz Khan arrested

Journalist Imran Riaz Khan was arrested on Tuesday near Islamabad Toll Plaza at the outskirts of the federal capital. Talking to media, the consul for Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Customs thwart huge quantity urea smuggling to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Customs officials at Torkham border crossing thwarted an attempt to smuggle 39 tonnes of urea to Afghanistan on Tuesday. The container was taken...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-Q moves SC against transfer of powers to PA deputy speaker

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) on Tuesday moved Supreme Court (SC) against delegation of powers to the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker. According to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran threatens to blow lid off ‘regime change conspiracy’ characters

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday declared that he was tight-lipped about “regime change conspiracy,” and all its characters...
Read more
NATIONAL

Parliament’s national security committee gives go-ahead to govt for talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on National Security on Tuesday gave formal approval to the government for holding talks with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Effective crisis management 

Amid the worsening economic crisis, the Sri Lankan government last week announced that the country has run out of fuel. It forced the government to...

Negotiation is the way forward

A double standard on bigotry

The government vs the PTI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.