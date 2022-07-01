Opinion

Society and economic development

By Editor's Mail
16
0

Social attitudes and economic development go hand in hand. Pakistan’s politics is in an extremely divisive state, and its economy is in a mess. Soaring inflation has taken people by storm. Despite the gloomy situation, the government seems confident in meeting the economic challenges and is committed to lessening the burden on the national exchequer.

Though the decision by the government to reduce the fuel quota for cabinet members and government employees by 40 per cent, ban medical treatment abroad from the national exchequer, restrict the purchase of vehicles, disallow lunch and hi-tea at offices, etc., are steps in the right direction, they are not enough. If austerity is to be adopted, a national action plan must be chalked out.

- Advertisement -

The economy is in dire need of lenders’ support without which, most economists fear, the country could face a default-like situation due to political uncertainty. Hence, the opposition needs to understand that dissolution of assemblies and demand for elections in the current situation will neither address the plight of the people nor solve the economic problems of the country.

Even if the assemblies are dissolved, the caretaker government will be faced with the challenge of making do with a seriously struggling economy. Therefore, the opposition must welcome and appreciate government’s offer and come forward to be an active part of the dialogue process for the sake of the country’s progress and development.

Active citizens can change the country for the better. Given the challenging economic situation, the most important thing we can do is to change our attitude because a little change in attitude can make a big difference. What most people forget is that though we cannot control the stimulus, we can control the response.

There is a dire need to balance income with expenditure. We cannot take control of our expenditure until we commit to doing so. Instead of taking a long hard look at our incomes, we need to control our expenditure and understand where the money is going and where it can be budgeted better. The more we ignore the situation, the worse it will get. It is better to be late than never.

SYED ALI QASIM

LAHORE

Previous articleUrbanisation
Next articleWoes of salaried class amidst rising inflation
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Armed neutrality

AT PENPOINT An armed neutrality implies being neutral, but armed against all comers, not as an expression of pacifism. In Pakistan, however, it has been...
Read more
Comment

Alarming situation for Sindh

The Indus river known for its massive water flow has now made people worried. Continuous shortage in the Indus river has caused an alarming...
Read more
Comment

Why suicide is rising in Ghizer and Overall in Baltistan?

Suicide is a social construct that is caused due to deviation from norms that are in a disapproved direction and exceed the tolerance limits...
Read more
Letters

Woes of salaried class amidst rising inflation

Inflation has gripped the country rather tightly and doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Prices have gone through the roof particularly in...
Read more
Letters

Urbanisation

Sharaqpur is a small town located 30km downstream of River Ravi from Lahore. The town, although small, had a rich heritage and it has...
Read more
Editorials

Pak-China relations

China’s Polit Bureau member Yang Jiechi visited Islamabad and held separate meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and COAS Qamar Javed...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Alarming situation for Sindh

The Indus river known for its massive water flow has now made people worried. Continuous shortage in the Indus river has caused an alarming...

Why suicide is rising in Ghizer and Overall in Baltistan?

Woes of salaried class amidst rising inflation

Society and economic development

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.