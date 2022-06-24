World

Chinese neuroscientist receives 2022 L’Oreal-UNESCO

By Agencies

BEIJING: Chinese neuroscientist Hu Hailan and four other woman scientists received the 2022 L’Oreal-UNESCO For Women in Science Award at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris on Thursday evening.

Hu, professor and executive director of the Neuroscience Center of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, won the award “for her major discoveries in neuroscience, in particular her work on depression, which has informed the development of next generation drugs for depression,” noted the UN body.

The other four winners are Maria Guzman from Cuba, Katalin Kariko from the United States, Agnes Binagwaho from Rwanda and Angela Nieto from Spain, UNESCO said.

Guzman was awarded for her pioneering work to better understand and treat dengue fever or “tropical flu,” Kariko for her contribution to the development of messenger RNA technology which has led to the breakthrough in the development of vaccines against COVID-19, Binagwaho for her role in establishing a new public health care system for the most vulnerable in Africa and Nieto for her discoveries on the cell differentiation during embryonic development that improved the treatment of cancer and its spread to other tissues.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said at the awarding ceremony that the world needs science, science needs women and science must be more and better open to women at critical moments in their careers.

“UNESCO is working on eliminating gender stereotypes in science, through educational and mentoring programs,” she said.

UNESCO did not hold any offline ceremonies for the awards over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten winners of the 2020 and 2021 awards were also present at Thursday’s ceremony.

For more than 20 years, UNESCO and the L’Oreal Foundation have yearly rewarded five outstanding woman scientists to promote gender balance in science and inspire younger generations of women to pursue science as a career.

 

 

Previous articleUN says Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli fire
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UN says Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli fire

GENEVA: The United Nations said Friday that its findings showed that the shot that killed Al Jazeera TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May...
Read more
World

Afghan quake survivors without food, shelter as aid trickles in

GAYAN, AFGHANISTAN: Aid trickled to devastated villages in remote parts of Afghanistan Friday but thousands of people remain without food, shelter and water three...
Read more
World

Iran Revolutionary Guards say intelligence chief replaced

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Thursday replaced its intelligence chief Hossein Taeb, who had held the position for more than 12 years, the...
Read more
World

Iranian FM tells Yi: U.S. main hurdle in nuclear deal

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday said U.S. bullying is the main hurdle in the negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal...
Read more
World

China calls on BRICS countries to foster high-quality partnership

BEIJING: As the BRICS rotating chair this year, China on Thursday called on BRICS countries to work together to foster a high-quality partnership and...
Read more
World

Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Desperate rescuers battled against the clock and heavy rain Thursday to reach cut-off areas in eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake killed at least...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Shahzaib claims bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C’ship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Shahzaib won bronze medal in -54kg (senior khyrougi event) at the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship at Grand Hoban Gym, South Korea,...

PCB approves Rs15b budget for 2022-23

England’s Rashid to miss India white-ball series for Hajj pilgrimage

1st COAS National Inter-Club Hockey Championship in July

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.